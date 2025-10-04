ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.34.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Zacks Research lowered ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,124,541.46. This represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ADT by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,190 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,852 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ADT during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ADT by 1,949.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ADT by 16.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,421 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ADT by 210.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

