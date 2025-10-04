Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 147,803 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,803 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,541,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

