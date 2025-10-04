Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.2% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

