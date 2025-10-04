Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,022 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

