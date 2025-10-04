Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 93,440 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 322.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $28,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.77.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.4%

PAYC stock opened at $202.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.82 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

