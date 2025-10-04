Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 151,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,947,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total transaction of $941,654.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,400.44. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.83.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

