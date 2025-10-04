Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,471 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $29,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 234,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

