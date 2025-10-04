Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $46,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.9%

NOC stock opened at $610.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $610.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.11 and its 200 day moving average is $529.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.