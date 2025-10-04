RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $243,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $672.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $651.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

