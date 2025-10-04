Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $217.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

