Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,401,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,075 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

