Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $349.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

