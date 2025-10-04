Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $571.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.19.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $452.35 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

