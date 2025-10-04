Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INSM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.03. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $158.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,035,841.60. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,332 shares of company stock worth $33,842,327. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

