American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. American International Group has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC increased its position in American International Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

