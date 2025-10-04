TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.77. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $124.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9,983.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.