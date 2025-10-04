Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $276.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.24. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $638,968,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 194.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $196,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

