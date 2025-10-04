Mizuho Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $54.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $96.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

