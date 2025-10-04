Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,109.12. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 47.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.