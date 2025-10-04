Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.41. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

