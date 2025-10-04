Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.59.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.13.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,316,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,688,053,000 after buying an additional 1,354,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,952,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Shopify by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 191,824 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after buying an additional 6,238,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,007,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

