WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Trading 27.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $16.91. 465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Up 27.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Get WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.24% of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.