Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.41. 2,405,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30,849% from the average session volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

