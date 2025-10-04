Reddit’s (RDDT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research cut Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $207.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.23. Reddit has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total value of $9,028,307.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at $110,387,774.64. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,834 shares of company stock worth $86,512,599 over the last ninety days. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reddit by 98.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP increased its holdings in Reddit by 109.1% in the first quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP boosted its stake in Reddit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

