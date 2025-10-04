Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.04). 3,916,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 3,315,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.47.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

