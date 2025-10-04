MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $2,600.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,822.78.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.3%

MELI stock opened at $2,172.75 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,382.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,341.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in MercadoLibre by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.