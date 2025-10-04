Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.