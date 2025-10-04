Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 48.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

