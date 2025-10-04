CanAlaska Uranium (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 59,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 107,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

