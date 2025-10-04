TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 6,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

