IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.29.

IGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGM

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brent Jason Allen sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.56, for a total transaction of C$70,460.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,840 shares of company stock worth $137,909. 66.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$38.89 and a 1 year high of C$51.81.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.562 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

About IGM Financial

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.