Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $8.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.1875.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLRX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $1.52 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

