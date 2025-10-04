Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEYUF

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 730.0%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.