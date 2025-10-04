The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

Several research firms have issued reports on STKS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,823,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,350.20. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 325,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,291 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.