Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $8.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.20 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

