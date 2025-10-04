Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $302.93

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.9333.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,750. The trade was a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $3,765,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,101,515.28. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,595 shares of company stock worth $23,984,492 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Penumbra by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $256.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.97. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Penumbra has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

