WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Receives $30.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oct 4th, 2025

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFIGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on WhiteFiber from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th.

WhiteFiber Price Performance

WhiteFiber stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.40.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

