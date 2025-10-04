Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$67.07

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Announces Dividend

TSE ENB opened at C$69.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.82. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$55.16 and a 52-week high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.81%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.