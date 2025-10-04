Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $182.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.3750.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $146.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.