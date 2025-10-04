Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.
OCSL stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.66.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
