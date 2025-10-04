Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OCSL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 1,888,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 804,422 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 626,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 469,328 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 276,782 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 275,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 255,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $3,561,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.