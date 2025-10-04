Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.8333.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last 90 days. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 63,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $201.24 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $137.99 and a one year high of $211.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.