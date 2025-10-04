Brokerages Set Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target at $29.88

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.8824.

Several research firms recently commented on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Hut 8 from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hut 8 from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Hut 8 from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Hut 8 Price Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Sean Joseph Glennan sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $133,865.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,056.55. This represents a 49.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 8,500 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $225,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,951.05. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,060 shares of company stock worth $399,485. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 167,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

