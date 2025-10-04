Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.7778.

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKWD opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.58. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

