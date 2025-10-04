Analysts Set Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.1429.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lazard in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd.

Lazard stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. Lazard has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.13 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 227,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,759.25. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,756,572.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 183,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,290.66. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,092 shares of company stock worth $6,030,986 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2,324.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,099,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,753,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,077,000 after buying an additional 134,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 141.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,263,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,990,000 after buying an additional 1,326,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,153,000 after acquiring an additional 180,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,214,000 after acquiring an additional 406,232 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

