SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.0769.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSB

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This trade represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,786. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of SouthState by 181.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 15,507.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SouthState by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SSB opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.12 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.