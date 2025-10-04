Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ORA stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $1,420,081.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,533.49. This represents a 29.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $38,392.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.78. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth about $56,458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7,951.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 660,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 652,055 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,880,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 303,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

