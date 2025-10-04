NIKE’s (NKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Get NIKE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 3.4%

NKE opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $645,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,525,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.