Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $21.43

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.4286.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 1,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 71,383 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

