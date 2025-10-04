KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $1,170.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $950.00 to $1,170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley set a $1,093.00 target price on shares of KLA and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target (up previously from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $930.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $950.00.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $1,101.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $948.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $837.30. KLA has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $1,155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.01%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $29,313,522 over the last 90 days. 91.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in KLA by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

