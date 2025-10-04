TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.39. Paychex has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.